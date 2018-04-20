Some Shoppers Seeking Bargains at Younkers Liquidation Sale Leave Empty-Handed and Disappointed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Shoppers went to the first day of the Younkers going out of business sale at Merle Hay Mall--hoping to beat the mad rush and cash in on some great deals--but some said they didn't find what they were looking for.

"I have been shopping (at) Younkers for years and years," said Joyce Butler of Altoona. "And as I was going in the door, I had two ladies tell me that everything went up full price and that it was a rip-off."

On the outside of the store, signs said things like "ENTIRE STORE ON SALE!" However, many shoppers said they found something different when they went inside.

"When I went in, of course, one of the ladies that's a cashier that I've known for years, she was about ready to cry," said Butler. "And she said everything is full price now, with 10% off."

Channel 13's cameras were not allowed inside, where signs promised "EVERYTHING UP TO 30% OFF LOWEST TICKETED PRICE," but shoppers said the deals they saw were not as good as they used to be.

"They're not as good as the ones you used to be able to get with your credit card, with the Younkers card," said Arlene Nyberg of Urbandale. "They were all just 10% off, period."

"Nothing is on sale anymore and you can't use your credit card," said Butler. "Nor can you use your coupons, so, and I'm a coupon lady."

Instead of finding great deals, many of customers ended up leaving the store empty-handed.

"They came out empty-handed as I did," said Butler. "I'm redoing my bathroom, and I looked at two towels. Last week I bought towels, and I was coming back to get two more, and last week I paid $14.99 and now they're $36, $37, and a soap dish is $38? No."

The liquidation sales are expected to run for approximately 10 to 12 weeks.