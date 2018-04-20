Truck Driver Involved in Human Trafficking Investigation Sentenced to Life in Prison

TEXAS  —  The driver accused of human trafficking after illegally transporting undocumented immigrants in a sweltering tractor-trailer has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

NPR reports a judge handed down the sentence for 60-year-old James Matthew Bradley Jr. on Friday. “I am so sorry it happened…There’s not a day or night that goes by that I don’t relive this scene,” he reportedly said in a video statement that was played during court.

Ten people died and numerous others sustained injuries after dozens were found packed inside the truck in a San Antonio, Texas, Walmart parking lot in July of 2017. The truck was owned by Iowa-based company Pyle Transportation, but was in the process of being sold. The owner says Bradley was not supposed to be hauling anything at the time of the incident.

