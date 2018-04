Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- As the competition continues, an Iowa singer is getting even closer to her dream!

Des Moines native Sharane Calister is officially in the Top 12 of NBC's The Voice after fans voted her through to the next round. She recently made the switch from Team Alicia to Team Adam, and talked with Channel 13's Sonya Heitshusen about the difference between the coaches and what to expect from next week's show.