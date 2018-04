× Younkers Closing Sales Begin After Bankruptcy Court Approves Liquidation

IOWA — Going out of business sales started on Friday at all Younkers stores.

Bon-Ton Stores is closing all its locations, including 18 Younkers stores across Iowa; four are in the metro. The Herberger’s in Ottumwa is also closing.

A U.S. bankruptcy court approved an agreement to liquidate inventory and certain assets of the company before closing down. Nearly 800 Younkers workers in Iowa will be out of a job by June 5th.