× Buses Full of Students Enroute to See Les Miserables Involved in Minor Crash

ANKENY, Iowa — About 80 Algona High School band students and staff were on a day trip when they were caught in a crash on I-35 around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

“So it was a chain reaction the pickup pulling the boat had to slow down. The first school bus rear ended the boat and it caused damage to the front of that bus and the second school bus rear ended the first one. So we would consider that moderate damage, what we saw when we arrived on scene,” Ankeny Fire Department Lieutenant Barry Schmidt said.

Lieutenant Schmidt said there were no serious injuries.

“We notified Polk County Emergency Management and they sent two DART buses up there to pick up all of the people and bring them back here to station one,” Schmidt said.

The Algona Superintendent said they were in between stops on the trip when the crash happened.

“So today was a day trip for our high school band. They had stopped in Ames and done a indoor fun park type thing and then we were on our way down to the mall and then we are heading to Les Mis tonight. So we were on our way between that first stop and the mall and ended up in a car accident out here on the interstate,” Algona Superintendent Marty Fonley said.

Fonley said the crash made some of the students anxious, but they still wanted to finish the day how they planned.

“They’re looking forward to the show still. The kids are pretty excited. We talked when we got here about do we want to go onto the show or do you want to just go home, do you want the buses to come down and get us to go home. Overwhelmingly the kids wanted to go on,” Fonley said.

Two students with minor back and neck injuries were taken to the hospital, but the majority of them went to the Des Moines Civic Center to see Les Miserables.