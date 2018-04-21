× Drake Students Hit the Pavement for Annual Campus Painting Tradition

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University students enjoyed a fun and messy tradition on Friday.

It’s considered one of the best campus traditions in the country. Students break out the paints and brushes to turn campus pavement into custom art. This year’s theme ahead of the Drake Relays is Life in the Fast Lane–and some students take the artwork pretty seriously.

“The fight’s always a good time. You gotta get out here and mess it up for everybody that’s doing this thing, so they have to start their whole painted square all over,” joked one student participating in the painting.

Other events including the Beautiful Bulldog Contest and Drake Road Races are taking place this weekend.