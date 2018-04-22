× Boone Law Enforcement Officials Investigating Officer – Involved Shooting

BOONE, Iowa — Authorities are investigating an officer – involved shooting that left one person dead.

Officers were called to 620 2nd Street on Saturday on reports of a “domestic situation”, according to a press release.

Officials say when officers arrived on scene they encountered a male. The man was fatally shot by officers. Investigators did not say what lead to the shooting. The names of those involved in the incident are not being released at this time.

The Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation, which is still on – going. Officials expect to release more information on Monday.

