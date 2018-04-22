Funeral Services for Grand View Student Killed in Car Crash to be Held This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A teenager involved in a deadly car crash will be laid to rest this week.

Tyler Wilcox, 19, was killed when a truck crashed into his car along East 29th Street in Des Moines last Thursday. Bystanders performed CPR on Wilcox, but he later died at a local hospital.

Visitation and funeral services will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Des Moines. The visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and a funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 10:30.

Wilcox was a Dowling graduate and was studying computer science at Grand View University.