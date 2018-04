Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- Fire officials in Clive are calling a fire at a clothing donation store suspicious.

Crews were called to the Salvation Army Center on University Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Saturday. Employeees tell investigators a small stack of clothes was on fire, but they were able to put out the flames before crews arrived.

Investigators believe the fire was set intentionally and are reviewing security camera video to see exactly how the fire started.