CLARKSVILLE, Iowa -- An American Idol contestant from Clarksville hopes to continue her winning streak on Sunday night.

Maddie Poppe advanced to the top 14 last Monday, performing a duet with contestant Colbie Caillat and earning a standing ovation from the judges.

Poppe is set to perform on Sunday's episode, which begins at 7 p.m. on ABC.

Fans will be able to vote for their favorite contestant through the American Idol app and text.