Neighbors React to Officer-Involved Shooting in Boone

BOONE, Iowa -- Residents of a duplex in the 600 block of 2nd Street in Boone say the day was just like any other Saturday until they heard what they thought were firecrackers.

"Yesterday around, like, 4:30 or so I heard kind of a yell and then it sounded like a big firecracker went off, multiple shots all within a second apart, so probably about eight shots," said neighbor Aaron Greenlee.

"Well I was just sitting there watching TV and the next thing I know, we heard gun shots. Like rapid fire, maybe six to eight shots," Betty Moorman, another resident in the neighborhood, said.

Neighbors say the area is usually pretty quiet.

"This thing doesn't happen hardly ever. This is the first time I've ever seen anything like this, especially in person, so I mean, yeah, it was nerve-wracking," said Greenlee.

Melissa Baker lives on the other side of the duplex, and said she heard yelling just after 4 p.m. followed by shots around 4:30 p.m.

"So then I open the door and I was just looking around to check to see if there was any smoke, why would anybody be putting off fireworks, and I didn't see anything, so i just went back inside and then I heard a bunch of sirens," she said.

A news release says Boone police were called to the residence for a domestic dispute and had an encounter with a man who they shot and killed. What appear to be approximately 13 bullet holes can be seen in the side of the house.

"I assumed that everything happened inside, and we're connected so if they shot him as many times as I heard, what if something went through the walls and, you know, got one of us, you know," Baker said. "I mean, it was very frustrating. I didn't even know anyone was out there."

Baker used to work with the man who was killed. She said he lived with his girlfriend and her mom, and while she doesn't know exactly what happened, Baker said she knew the man was depressed after losing his job.

"And just not being able to make ends meet with having two other people along with him live in the house. I know he was depressed and he just, I don't know. He was in the army, so I don't know if stuff like that was coming back, you know, to him and I just don't know."