The Insiders: April 22nd Edition, Fighting Implicit Bias

IOWA -- In Philadelphia, reports so far show two African American men were arrested after sitting down at a Starbucks table without ordering anything.

A staff member called police after noticing the two men hadn't placed an order. The men said they were waiting on a third person to show up for their business meeting first. Police arrested the two men, but later released them because the prosecutor found no reason to charge them with anything.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said he was "ashamed" of what happened at his store. The incident brought to light, again, talk of implicit bias. Researchers say this is a thought or belief people may have deep down about a different social group but often we have no idea that they are thinking that way.

Schultz is shutting down all 8,000 Starbucks stores for an afternoon next month for racial bias training, which is something one metro leader thinks is needed in Iowa, too. Mark Stringer, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, shares his thoughts on implicit bias training and the importance of recognizing your own biases.