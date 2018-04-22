The Insiders: April 22nd Edition, Remembering Ms. Jass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- She started in Webster City, but Ann Jass spent nearly 30 years of her teaching career in Marshalltown before retiring in 1996.

Ms. Jass passed last month in Fort Dodge at the age of 80.

Her fourth grade students from her teaching years lavished praise on her following her death, calling her "sweet" and saying she was one of their favorite teachers at Franklin Elementary.

Students and friends also found another way to honor her by pooling their money for a $600 donation in her name. The money will go to the library where Ms. Jass volunteered so that even after her death, she will continue to inspire students through learning--and those who she already inspired will help her do it.