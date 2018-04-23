× Boone Police Schedule News Conference in Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

BOONE, Iowa — Law enforcement officials are holding a news conference Monday afternoon to release more information on an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead this weekend.

The news conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at the Boone Police Department.

Police are expected to release details of the incident that happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. A news release says Boone police were called to the residence for a domestic dispute and had an encounter with a man who they shot and killed.

What appear to be approximately 13 bullet holes can be seen in the side of the house.

Channel 13 will carry the news conference live on WHOtv.com and Facebook.