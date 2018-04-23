Central Iowa Farmer Fears Soybean Tariff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANOLA, Iowa -- Farmers are finally gearing up to plant corn and soybeans after a weekend warm-up gave them the green light, but this comes as the U.S. and China continue to threaten tariffs.

The soil temperatures read about 50 degrees over the weekend, which was the perfect temperature for Iowa farmer Corey Goodhue to start planting.

“My dad is working to get our cover crops terminated, so we'll go ahead and start planting corn probably later this afternoon,” farmer Corey Goodhue said.

Meanwhile, China's proposed soybean tariff looms. Goodhue grows soybeans, too, so he's worried for his crops.

“Right now, there's a lot of concerns as a farmer. I don’t know enough about global trade to really say what will happen in the future, but a concern that we have is you're going to see a lot of soybean acres moved to South America," Goodhue said.

Iowa State University agronomy professor Mark Licht said that could impact supply and demand.

“I think the bigger thing that we're looking at as far as those tariffs is what it does to our exports. We can produce the supplies, it's just what does that demand look like," said Licht.

Despite the late start to spring weather, Licht said farmers like Goodhue are not too far behind on planting.

“You know we're a little bit behind normal from where we normally should be, we're probably a week behind. This time of year we should have about 10% of the corn acres already planted," Licht said.

Goodhue said just like farming, these tariffs are hard to predict.

"It's uncertain, and we just have to do the best we can with what we know."