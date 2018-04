Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN METER, Iowa -- The Iowa DNR recently conducted a controlled burn at Badger Creek State Recreation Area.

On April 12th, 120 acres were intentionally burned in order to remove trees from prairie areas, destroy dead grass and leaves that collect over the winter, and help with new growth during spring.

Just two weeks after the fire, it appears to be working. New green plants are already showing up in the area that was burned.