Des Moines Shooting Leaves Victim With Ankle Wound

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

According to dispatchers, officers were called to 13th Street and College Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Monday after an argument escalated to a shooting.

One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the ankle, but was alert and talking to investigators on the scene. One shell casing was found in the area.

The victim was also able to identify a suspect, but police are still trying to locate this individual.