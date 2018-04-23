× Governor’s Conference on LGBTQ Youth Underway in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday, members and supporters of the LGBTQ community gathered at the Iowa Event Center for the 13th annual Governor’s Conference on LGBTQ Youth.

The conference, hosted by Iowa Safe Schools, focused on topics centered around creating safer and more inclusive schools and communities for LGBTQ individuals.

This year’s conference was expected to draw over 1,200 students and considered to be the largest-to-date.

The event also drew some star power with special guest Jonathan Van Ness from the Netflix reboot of Queer Eye.

“I got to come up to the Iowa Governor’s Conference, it was so amazing to see such a collection of LGBTQ I-A youth amazing beautiful, smiling faces, and just a really positive energy. It’s just so good to see something like this happening in this neck of the woods and I just feel so honored to be here,” said Van Ness.

Also speaking Monday will be Sasha Velour, the winner of Rupaul’s Drag Race from Season 9.