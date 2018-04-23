× Iowa Department of Public Health Issues Measles Warning

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health has issued a warning about possible exposure to measles in the metro.

The health department says a confirmed case of the virus in Missouri could have exposed people at two locations in Iowa as the infected individual passed through the state. Anyone who visited the Hardees at 3621 Merle Hay Road in Des Moines on Friday, April 13th between 8:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. or the Panera Bread at 2310 SE Delaware Avenue in Ankeny on April 16th between noon – 4 p.m. may have been exposed to measles.

The IDPH says the illness cannot be prevented after individuals are exposed, but it is highly contagious. If you experience symptoms like a fever, cough, red/pink eyes, runny nose, or a rash it is important to immediately contact a doctor. A vaccination can prevent the illness before exposure.