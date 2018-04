Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT HILL - SouthEast Polk track star Sydney Milani is one of the top track athletes in the state.

Milani has the top 200 time, ranked 2nd in the 400, and 3rd in the 800. At the Drake Relays she will run in 3 relays, and the 800.

Milani will run track next year at Iowa State, but track wasn't her first love. Milani also plays varsity soccer.