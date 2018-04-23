× Ottumwa Man Facing Murder Charge After Allegedly Assaulting, Running Over Woman

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man is charged with attempted murder after police say he ran over a woman.

Officers were called to the 900 block of S. Sheridan Street in Ottumwa on Friday evening. Police say 40-year-old Joseph Dobbe assaulted a woman, left in his car, and came back and ran over her.

Police found Dobbe at his mother’s house in Melrose; he refused to leave. Dobbe was in a stand-off with police for several hours, but then began to have medical problems. He was treated at the hospital.

Officers took Dobbe into custody on Saturday. He is charged with attempted murder and willful injury.