Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After more than a year, a famous sculpture is returning to the Greater Des Moines Botanical Gardens.

In March of last year, 64-year-old Ronald Hollar crashed into the Spectral Liberation sculpture. Hollar later pleaded guilty to second offense drunk driving.

The Conservation Center in Chicago has spent the past year repairing sculpture, which will be reinstalled at the Botanical Center starting on Wednesday.