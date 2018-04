Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Instead of the car lot, several vehicles are likely headed to the junkyard.

On Monday afternoon, a semi transporting multiple vehicles slammed into a railroad bridge, causing damage to the cars on top. A white Ford F-150 was pushed back into several other cars on the trailer.

No one was injured in the crash.

The truck clipped the top of the bridge just below the sign warning drivers of low clearance.