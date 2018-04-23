× Sentencing Delayed for Final Teen in Cedar Bridge Arson

WINTERSET, Iowa — The third person charged in the arson fire of a historic Madison County bridge was back in court Monday morning.

Eighteen-year-old Alex Hoff was scheduled to be sentenced Monday, but his attorney requested a pre-sentencing report be conducted first.

A presentencing report requires an investigation into Hoff’s history before he committed his crime.

Hoff pleaded guilty last month to charges of second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief. Both crimes are punishable up to 10 years in prison.

The other teens accused of burning the Cedar Bridge down have already been sentenced. Eighteen-year-old Joel Davis and 19-year-old Alivia Bergmann were given deferred judgements, meaning if they successfully complete the five-year term of probation the conviction will be wiped from their records. They were also ordered to pay a $1,000 civil fine, court costs, and restitution for the burned bridge.

Hoff is now scheduled to be sentenced on May 18th.