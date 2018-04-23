× Six Boone Police Officers on Paid Leave After Shooting on Saturday

BOONE, Iowa — The Boone Police Department says six of its officers are on paid leave while the fatal shooting of a suspect in a weekend domestic abuse incident is investigated.

Officers were called to 620 2nd Street on Saturday around 4:30pm. The caller said Timothy Wayne Anderson, 48, was threatening her with a knife. When officers arrived they heard screaming coming from the house. Anderson then reportedly charged at officers with a knife. Officer say he was told to drop the knife then they opened fire on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boone Police officers Lonnie Hikiji, Daniel Lynch, Joseph Slight, Connor McCuen, Cole Hilsabeck and Seth McCrea are now on paid administrative leave as the shooting is investigated. This is standard procedure following any officer involved shooting.