State Patrol Offers Warning About Teen Drivers After 16-Year-Old Clocked at 104 MPH

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is offering up a warning to parents of young drivers after catching some extreme speeders over the weekend.

The ISP posted to its Facebook page Monday morning about the dangerous speeds. The post said one 17-year-old driver was going 100 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone near the east mixmaster. The driver had three other teenagers in his truck.

A 16-year-old driver was clocked at 104 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone on the west side Sunday night. The ISP says the teen was speeding because they were late in getting home.

According the ISP, drivers between the ages of 14 and 20 were involved in nearly 13,000 crashes in Iowa last year. Fifty-seven people were killed in those crashes.