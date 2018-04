Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Paramedics took one woman to the hospital after she escaped a house fire on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 2200 block of East Walnut at approximately 1:40 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the home, and witnesses say a woman escaped through a back window. She is being treated, but her condition is currently unknown.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock out the fire and are currently working to determine the cause.