Woman, Young Boy Die in Waterloo House Fire

WATERLOO, Iowa -- A woman and young boy are dead after a house fire in Waterloo this weekend.

"It was lit up like a bonfire, like, literally, it was blazing, you could feel the heat across the street, that's how bad it was," said neighbor Heather Medina.

Neighbors were only able to watch as the house caught fire. Two people were trapped inside, and neighbors say they were mother and son. Both died at the scene. A man, woman, and young girl did make it out, and two people are recovering from injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.