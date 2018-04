Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Ninety-six-year-old Mike Fremont of Ohio stopped running marathons when he was 90. On Tuesday, Fremont set his sights on setting a new American record in the road race mile--and he did it.

Fremont finished the Grand Blue Mile in 13 minutes 55 seconds.

Fremont will attempt a world record in his age group on Friday night in the 800 meters. That race takes place at Drake Stadium.