Arrest Made in Crash That Killed 19-Year-Old Des Moines Student

DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has now been made in connection to a car crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old in Des Moines.

On April 19th, Tyler Wilcox died after his car was struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of E. 29th Street and Madison Avenue.

The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Grant Uhe of Des Moines, has now been charged with vehicular homicide by reckless driving, a class C felony. Investigators say Uhe was traveling at 75 MPH in a 30 MPH zone. He sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Uhe is now being held in the Polk County Jail.

Funeral services for Wilcox will be held on Wednesday.