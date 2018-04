× Cedar Rapids Man Convicted in Distracted Driving Crash That Killed Teen Sisters

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man faces up to 25 years in prison.

Last week, a jury convicted 35-year-old Keith Furne of two counts of homicide by vehicle. Furne was texting and driving when he slammed into the back of a car in November of 2016.

Sisters 16-year-old Selena Apodaca and 13-year-old Isabella Severson were both killed in the crash. Furne will be sentenced in June.