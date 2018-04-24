Channel 13: The Team More Iowans Trust for Weather

Trust the WHO-HD Weather Team…Iowa’s Weather Authority

Chief Meteorologist Ed Wilson

Ed grew up in Grundy County where his grandfather was a meteorologist.

Ed came to WHO-HD in September 1988 as weekend meteorologist and week-day reporter. He soon became the noon and 5 PM meteorologist and has been the Chief Meteorologist for the past 17 years.

Growing up in Iowa and forecasting Iowa weather the last 25 years has given Ed the first-hand knowledge that is critical in forecasting one of the most diverse climates in the country.

Learn more about Ed’s dedication to WHO-HD and Iowa here.

Meteorologist Jeriann Ritter

Meteorologist Jeriann Ritter grew up in Melvin, a town of about 150 people located in Osceola County in northwest Iowa, where her interest in weather and meteorology began at an early age. Her father was a storm watcher in northwest Iowa, which sparked her interest.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake and graduated with the advanced Certificate of Broadcast Meteorology degree from Mississippi State University in 2003.

Watch Jeriann weekday mornings 5 to 7 on Today in Iowa. Learn more about Jeriann and why she loves working at WHO here.

Meteorologist Brett McIntyre

Meteorologist Brett McIntyre hails from Fort Dodge and came to Channel 13 in July 2008 after studying for four years at Iowa State University.

While at Iowa State, Brett earned a four-year Bachelor’s Degree in Meteorology and a second four-year degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

His time at Iowa State also included two internships with Channel 13, one with Channel 13 Sports and another for his entire senior year with Meteorologist Jeriann Ritter, dating his time with the station back to over a year before eventually being hired.

Watch Brett on weeknights on Channel 13 News at 9 on Fox 17. Learn more about Brett and his love of storm chasing here.

Meteorologist Megan Salois

Meteorologist Megan Salois joined the Channel 13 Weather Team in April 2006. Megan has been granted her AMS Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society and is a member of the National Weather Association.

Megan earned her Certificate in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University in 2005 and her Bachelor’s degree in journalism from The University of Georgia.

Megan’s favorite type of weather to forecast is severe thunderstorms and tornado outbreaks.

Watch Megan on Channel 13’s popular Today in Iowa Saturday and Sunday programs as well as Channel 13 News at Noon. And learn more the incredible storms she’s covered in her career here.

Meteorologist Amber Alexander

Meteorologist Amber Alexander joined the Channel 13 Weather Team in December 2015.

Amber earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Meteorology/Climatology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is a proud Husker. While at Nebraska, she served as the secretary of the American Meteorological Society, Activities Director for the Nebraska Storm Chase Team and worked as an intern at the state climate office for two years.

Amber has always loved storms, but discovered her new passion for meteorology while simply studying the material in sixth grade. It was then that she decided she wanted to be a meteorologist.

Watch Amber weekend evenings and weekdays at noon on Channel 13 News. Learn more about her intrigue with severe weather here.

