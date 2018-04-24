‘Driving High? Kiss Your License Goodbye’ Campaign Results in Numerous Arrests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Iowa State Patrol says it made several drug arrests during the Driving High? Kiss Your License Goodbye campaign.

Extra officers were out from Friday through Sunday to look for impaired drivers. The patrol says 39 people were arrested for drug-related offenses; four of those were for suspected marijuana impairment.

Overall, officers handed out 1,887 traffic citations across the state. Most of those were for speeding.

According to the ISP, four people died in a total of 27 crashes over the weekend.