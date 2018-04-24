× Fill the Fund

ANKENY, Iowa — Eating at a restaurant in Ankeny on Wednesday could help a student eat at school.

A percentage of sales at participating restaurants will be donated to Fill the Fund for the Ankeny Community School District. This helps kids pay for their school lunches.

Restaurants participating in the fundraiser:

Ankeny Diner

Arby’s

Benchwarmers

Chick-fil-A

Cowboy Chicken

Cozy Café

District 36 Wine Bar & Grille

Fletcher’s Full Service Kitchen & Bar

Flavory Bistro

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fongs Pizza

Get Fit Grill

IHOP

Juice Company Cafe Ankeny

Little Caesers

Main Street Café & Bakery

Other Place (The)

Outback Steakhouse

Palmer’s Deli & Market

Panera (North Ankney Blvd)

Pizza Ranch

Porchlight Coffee House

Rocket Fizz

Smoothie King

Sorriso Grille

Sports Page

Thrive

Thunderhead

Tropical Smoothie

Which Wich (Northview Center)

Wig and Pen Pizza Pub

Yankee Clipper

Yanni’s Grill and Vineyard

Z’Mariks Noodle Café

Zombie Burger & Shake Lab