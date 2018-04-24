Fill the Fund
ANKENY, Iowa — Eating at a restaurant in Ankeny on Wednesday could help a student eat at school.
A percentage of sales at participating restaurants will be donated to Fill the Fund for the Ankeny Community School District. This helps kids pay for their school lunches.
Restaurants participating in the fundraiser:
Ankeny Diner
Arby’s
Benchwarmers
Chick-fil-A
Cowboy Chicken
Cozy Café
District 36 Wine Bar & Grille
Fletcher’s Full Service Kitchen & Bar
Flavory Bistro
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
Fongs Pizza
Get Fit Grill
IHOP
Juice Company Cafe Ankeny
Little Caesers
Main Street Café & Bakery
Other Place (The)
Outback Steakhouse
Palmer’s Deli & Market
Panera (North Ankney Blvd)
Pizza Ranch
Porchlight Coffee House
Rocket Fizz
Smoothie King
Sorriso Grille
Sports Page
Thrive
Thunderhead
Tropical Smoothie
Which Wich (Northview Center)
Wig and Pen Pizza Pub
Yankee Clipper
Yanni’s Grill and Vineyard
Z’Mariks Noodle Café
Zombie Burger & Shake Lab