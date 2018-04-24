× Funeral for Grand View Student Killed in Car Crash Scheduled for Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines resident killed in a crash last week will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Funeral services for Tyler Wilcox will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Visitation is being held at the church on Tuesday evening from 4-7 p.m.

Wilcox was killed last week in a crash at the intersection of E. 29th and Madison Streets. No charges have been filed in the crash.

Wilcox graduated from Dowling Catholic High School last year. He had been voted the school’s homecoming king.