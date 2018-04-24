× Join Channel 13 at the Science Center of Iowa

Channel 13 News is proud to partner with the Science Center of Iowa to help make the weather meaningful to Iowa’s young, impressionable learners.

When they visit, they not only learn about the science of weather but they also see the magic of television.

Come visit us each Tuesday through Friday at noon and once each month on Saturday morning.

About the Science Center

The Science Center of Iowa engages and inspires Iowans along their journey of lifelong science learning.

Our goal is to be a quality community resource for informal science learning where children, families, school groups and individuals come to explore science and technology. As a fully accredited museum, SCI has reached the highest level of national recognition.

SCI programming reaches every county in the state of Iowa, promotes cultural awareness and provides unique experiences to Iowans. The broad range of available opportunities speaks to the many roles SCI plays for the community, for both education and fun, and is the foundation upon which SCI has built a successful organization.

SCI’s hands-on exhibits, special-format theaters and other unique facilities attract Iowans and distant visitors. SCI also supports the larger interests of the Des Moines metro area by being a significant place for community gatherings and maintaining collaborative partnerships with neighborhoods, cultural groups, Iowa businesses, the educational system, sponsoring investors and others who share the mission of developing skills and encouraging cultural exchange.