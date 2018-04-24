× People Protesting Wells Fargo’s Practices Outside Shareholder Meeting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement protested outside of the Wells Fargo shareholders meeting Monday morning — just a few days after two federal regulators fined Wells Fargo one billion dollars.

Protesters are calling for the CEO and the board to resign and asking the company to change its business practices. Activists at the protest say Wells Fargo is hurting every-day people and funding the Dakota Access Pipeline.

People from all over the united states joined in on the protest.

One woman from Michigan says she came to Iowa because she wants her voice to be heard.

“Because they need to know who they are affecting. They are sitting up there in their ivory towers and they’re fine and dandy but the people are struggling. People are hurt by the practices of this corporation and they need to know that. They need to know that in a very loud and decisive way,” said activist Debbi Adams.

We’ve reached out to Wells Fargo for comment but haven’t received a response.