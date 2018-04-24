× Police: Man Punched Mother of His Child in the Face While She Held Baby

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police arrested one man Monday night after being called to investigate a case of domestic violence.

Police were called to the 300 block of E. Grand around 11:00 p.m. after officers say someone witnessed 28-year-old Capray Canada punch the mother of his eight-month-old child in the face while she was holding their baby.

The woman and baby fell to the ground and the witness told police Canada kept punching the woman in the head and face. He ran away from the scene but officers were able to locate him.

Canada is charged with domestic abuse causing bodily injury, child endangerment, and interference with official acts. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.