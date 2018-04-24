× Prison for West Des Moines Bank Teller Who Embezzled $259,000

DES MOINES, Iowa – A West Des Moines man was sentenced to 18 months in prison last week for embezzling more than a quarter of a million dollars from the bank where he worked.

Investigators say the money was taken by Mark Madison, a teller at TruBank, between September 2011 and March 2016. Following a cash audit at the bank, because of a corporate merger, it was discovered Madison embezzled $259,000 by moving cash from his teller drawer to an unmonitored teller drawer. He then falsified cash count sheets to cover up the theft.

Madison was also ordered to pay restitution for the amount of money he took and will have to serve five years of supervised release after being released from prison.