Red Cross Teaching Des Moines Residents About Fire Safety With Free Smoke Alarms

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Red Cross is working to make sure Des Moines residents are prepared in the event of a fire.

On Saturday, Red Cross volunteers and Des Moines firefighters are participating in the Sound the Alarm event. They will be going door to door in the Des Moines fairgrounds neighborhood, teaching residents about home fire safety, family escape plans, and installing free smoke alarms. This is part of a nationwide effort to install 100,000 free smoke alarms in 16 days.

To learn more, visit soundthealarm.org.