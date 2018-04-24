× Tunnel Project Connecting Gray’s Lake Park and Water Works Park Approved

DES MOINES, Iowa– One of the most requested and most needed park upgrades in the city of Des Moines will become a reality.

Monday, the Des Moines City Council approved the construction of a tunnel to connect Gray’s Lake Park and Water Works Park. The two parks are separated by Fleur Drive, one of the city’s busiest roads.

The Des Moines Water Works Foundation plans to foot the $3.5 million bill to build a tunnel under Fleur.

Construction won’t happen until next year and will be part of a larger Fleur Drive makeover project.