90 Day Stay of Court Ruling Leaves Local Dreamers In Limbo

DES MOINES, Iowa -- "Dreamers" were given another victory in their hopes for legal citizenship this week. However they aren't declaring victory yet.

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled against the President's plans to end the DACA program that shields some young immigrants from deportation. The U.S. district judge ordered the Trump Administration to restore "the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program". The judge said the attempts to end it was "virtually unexplained" and "unlawful" and they need to come up with a better reason.

Monica Reyes a DACA recipient and president of Dream Iowa took to the DART Station in downtown Des Moines to listen to traditional Latin music. “I received messages from parents of young kids who have been looking forward to having their kids benefit from the program like I did, and we are excited that they will have an opportunity," Reyes said.

But that’s not the case yet, the judge gave the Department of Homeland Security 90 days to provide solid reasons as to why the program should end, so dreamers are still in limbo. “From the very moment I applied I knew I would be in limbo its temporary it’s not law and it wasn’t a legal status for me," Reyes said.

Since 2012 DACA has granted nearly 800,000 people two-year renewable work permits and deportation protection.

“It’s still a very temporary program I would obviously love to see a more permanent solution," Reyes said.

That’s what U.S. Republican Senator Charles Grassley is pushing for: a clear path for citizenship.

"That could change but we shouldn’t wait for the courts to make a final decision my belief is that we should pass the bill but there doesn’t seem to be a motivation for doing that," U.S. Senator Charles Grassley said.

In the meantime, Reye's says she will continue to embrace her culture all while waiting to see what will happen after 90 days.