LAKE RATHBUN, Iowa -- A massive walleye is prowling the waters of Lake Rathbun and the Iowa DNR has the picture to prove.

This week a DNR team collecting broodstock in the lake reeled in a walleye measuring 28 inches and weighing 12 pounds. The DNR released her back into the water so someone else has a chance to catch this BIG OL' FISH.