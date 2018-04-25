Iowa Central Shakes-Up Rugby World, but Won’t Get its ‘Shot’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE -- Iowa Central officially added varsity rugby the fall of 2016, and in two years the Tritons sevens team has found itself not only hanging, but beating some of the best in the country.

The Tritons recently traveled to Kansas City to compete in the Heart of America Classic an automatic qualifier into the Collegiate Rugby Championships (or CRCs). A tournament billed as 20 of the best college teams televised nationally on ESPN.

The Tritons beat Clemson, USC, and defending champion, AIC, on their way to winning the Heart of America Classic. A bitter-sweet moment. Because five days before they were informed by the tournament, and United World Sports that their status as a two-year school makes them ineligible to compete at the CRCs.