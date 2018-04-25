× Shooting Reported in Drake Neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the Drake neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of 23rd Street just after 8:00 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Police say shots may have been fired from a car at a home, and those inside may have returned fire.

According to police, the people inside the home have not been cooperating in the investigation.

Shell casings were found at the scene. No injuries have been reported from the incident.