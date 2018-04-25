× Vehicular Homicide Suspect Makes Jail Court Appearance

DES MOINES, Iowa — The suspect in a crash that killed a Des Moines teen last week appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.

Thirty-three-year-old Grant Uhe was arrested Tuesday and is charged with vehicular homicide in the death of 19-year-old Tyler Wilcox.

During Uhe’s morning appearance in jail court his bond was set for $20,000 and his license was revoked. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 4th.

Tyler Wilcox died when his car was hit by Uhe’s pickup at the intersection of East 29th and Madison Avenue last Thursday.

Investigators say Uhe was driving more than 75 miles an hour in a 35 mile an hour zone.

Funeral services for Wilcox are Wednesday.