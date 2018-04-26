× “Dad Decorah” Likely Dead Says Raptor Resource Project

DECORAH, Iowa — The patriarch of the bald eagle family in Northern Iowa that has thrilled millions of online viewers over the last decade has likely been killed says the Raptor Resource Project.

The groups says the father of the famed “Decorah Eaglets” hasn’t been seen for eight days now. In a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon the wildlife rescue operation said the believe he may have critically injured in a confrontation with another male eagle. Volunteers have spent the last week searching for him but haven’t found him. The Facebook post says its possible he was carried away by scavengers.

Raptor Resource Project says it will hold a day of remembrance for Dad Decorah on their Facebook page on May 2nd. The mother eagle and her three eaglets are all still doing well in their nest. You can still watch their growth 24 hours a day online via webcam.