Des Moines Chase Ends in Officer-Involved Shooting Near Ames

DES MOINES, Iowa – One man is in custody following a police chase and officer-involved shooting early Thursday that began in Des Moines and ended in Story County.

Des Moines police say officers were called on to locate a suicidal person, who was armed with a pistol, around 12:50 a.m. The 21-year-old man was located in the area of 31st Street and I-235 and attempted to elude police.

The chase continued on I-235 through Des Moines and then headed north on I-35. Deputies with the Story County Sheriff’s Office used stop sticks to disable the vehicle a few miles south of Ames on I-35. When the vehicle slowed, the driver fired his pistol more than once. A Des Moines police officer returned fire.

The vehicle stopped and following a short standoff, the suspect threw the gun from the vehicle and surrendered to law enforcement officers.

Police say no one was injured due to gunfire in the chase, but the suspect is in custody at a local hospital and receiving treatment for a medical issue.

The name of the suspect has not been released yet but police say charges are expected to be filed in the case later Thursday.