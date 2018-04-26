× Governor Reynolds Releases Complaint Filed Against Fired Agency Head

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds is now releasing a document related to the firing of former Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director David Jamison.

He was fired on March 24th by the Governor after a sexual harassment complaint. On Thursday she released that complaint to the media.

In the complaint one of Jamison’s former employees catalogs dozens of instances of inappropriate behavior including sexual jokes and innuendo. She says Jamison once tried to convince her to come to his hotel after a night at a casino. She says Jamison often told her “You know you could sue me?”

The complaint letter concludes:

“I’ve been doing my best to avoid Dave for months. On January 4, 2018 he complained that I’m not “fun” anymore. He doesn’t keep me in the loop as much as he did when I wasn’t so hostile towards his behavior.”

The complainants names is redacted from the letter. She did ask that the letter be made public.

You can view the full letter here. Warning: it does contain sexual language.