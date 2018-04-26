× High-Speed Chase Ends When Car Rolls, Catches Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a high-speed chase that ended with the suspect rolling the stolen car he was driving.

The chase began around 9:45 Wednesday night when officers in Des Moines spotted a stolen Chrysler Sebring in the area of MLK and Prospect. The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Shawn Foy, took off west on I-235. Police were chasing the car when Foy apparently lost control between 22nd Street and the Valley West Drive exits and rolled down an embankment.

The car then caught fire but fire crews say it was not fully engulfed.

Foy was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the rollover. His condition is not known.

Police say Foy is charged with second degree theft, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and failure to affix drug tax stamp. He also had outstanding warrants for violation of his parole.